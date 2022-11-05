COLUMBIA – The Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group gathered truck loads of supplies Saturday morning for people impacted by the Wooldridge fire. The fire destroyed or damaged 23 structures and burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri on Oct. 22.
Rick Howard, a member of the group, said they’re always looking for ways to support the greater community.
“We're constantly looking for folks to help and people that need that help,” Howard said. “We're there to support them... We're not the bad guys out there. We're there to help families and help our community.”
The group had to finish earlier than scheduled because they had so many donations.
“The community has been awesome,” Howard said. “We've gotten about six truckloads, a U-haul and a couple of storage units.”
Community members were asked to drop off everything that might be needed to rebuild a home.
“We've gotten everything from washing machines, clothes, food, monetary donations,” Howard said. “We've gotten children's stuff, toys [and] plates. We even got a set of fine china from 1976 that had never been used before.”
Howard said they’re working with Wooldridge Mayor Kelly Murphy to make sure all the supplies are distributed appropriately within the community.