MONITEAU COUNTY - A California, Missouri, man driving a motorcycle died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
John Lucas, 41, was traveling south on Route 5 near Richard Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned around 6:30 a.m., according to the report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes after the crash, according to MSHP. Next of kin have been notified.
According to the report, he was not wearing a helmet.