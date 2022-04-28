AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.
A crash report from the highway patrol says Ricky Vaughn, 55, was riding west his Honda motorcycle on Route J, west of Route O, around 3:15 p.m.
The report said Vaughn traveled off the right side of the road and struck a Missouri Department of Transportation road sign. The motorcycle then overturned, and Vaughn was thrown off.
He was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his serious injuries. The motorcycle was totaled, according to the report.