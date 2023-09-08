MACON COUNTY — A Moberly man was killed Thursday night after his motorcycle struck a deer and the man was thrown from the bike, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Route T, about 1.5 miles east of College Mund. The man was driving a 2002 Honda Motorcycle westbound before he struck the deer.
Ronald Wilson, 74, was transported to the Moberly Regional Medical Center by a Macon County Ambulance before being pronounced dead, the report said.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of crash, according to the report.