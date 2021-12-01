COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed after a hit-and-run involving an alleged impaired driver on Providence Road Tuesday night.
Skylar Maddox, 25, was transported to a local hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Susan Hanel, 72, was later arrested at her residence. On Wednesday morning, she was officially charged with driving while impaired resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
A news release from Columbia Police says Hanel was driving her Hyundai Sonata north on Providence Road and entered the center turn lane at East Sexton Road.
Maddox was driving his Kawasaki Ninja south on Providence Road, when Hanel failed to yield while making a left turn. She then entered into Maddox's path, according to the release.
Maddox then collided with the rear passenger side of Hanel's vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, according to CPD.
A third driver was driving north on Providence Road and was able to avoid Maddox, but struck his motorcycle, according to CPD. She was not injured.
Hanel failed to stop after the crash and continued westbound on Sexton Road. She was later arrested at her home. She is currently in Boone County Jail custody with no bond.
According to available online court records, Hanel had not been formally charged as of Wednesday morning.
The crash closed Providence Road north of Worley for about two hours Tuesday night.