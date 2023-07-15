MORGAN COUNTY - A Kentucky man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Route W, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Daniel Reed, 41, was driving south on Route W near Marvin Cutoff at 2:52 p.m. when his motorcycle hit a stick in the road, which caused him to lose control. He was thrown from the motorcycle after traveling off the right side of the road, according to the crash report from MSHP.
He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries, according to the report. The report said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.