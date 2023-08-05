HOWARD COUNTY - A Sumner man has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.
Gabriel Donovan, 22, was traveling northbound on Route H about a half of a mile north of County Road 134 when he struck gravel in the roadway, according to the crash report.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the gravel caused Donovan to travel off of the right side of the road and overturn his vehicle. Donovan was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Donovan was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. The motorcycle was totaled and left at the site of the crash to be towed at a later time.