PULASKI COUNTY - A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a collision that resulted in one driver being taken to the hospital early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:23 a.m., the vehicle and motorcycle collided on Route A and Carol Court, per a crash report.
Motorcyclist Stevie Sorenson, of Lake Ozark, was struck by Daron Brashear's vehicle as Brashear was entering the road from a stop sign.
Sorenson's motorcycle was badly damaged after it left the road and ejected its occupants. She was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
Brashear, of Fort Leonard Wood, was uninjured, and his vehicle was left with minor damage.