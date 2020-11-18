COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:05 p.m.: Both lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound are now open. The fire has been extinguished and the area has been cleared.
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is shutdown from the U.S. Highway 63 connector to the Lake of the Woods exit due to a motorhome fire.
BREAKING- Vehicle fire on I-70 lake of the woods and the connector eastbound at mile marker 129. pic.twitter.com/oiiEXXFLBU— Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) November 18, 2020
Columbia firefighters are working near the 129 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished, according to CFD.
Columbia firefighters working a motor home fire on I-70 near the 129 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished and one lane of I-70 remains closed. @MoDOT_Central @ColumbiaPD @MSHPTrooperF pic.twitter.com/VxjPATBtg9— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) November 18, 2020
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will continue to update as we learn more.