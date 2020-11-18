COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:05 p.m.: Both lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound are  now open. The fire has been extinguished and the area has been cleared.

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is shutdown from the U.S. Highway 63 connector to the Lake of the Woods exit due to a motorhome fire.

Columbia firefighters are working near the 129 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished, according to CFD. 

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will continue to update as we learn more.

Tags

Recommended for you