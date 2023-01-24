Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle Monday night.
It happened at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge, according to the department.
Officials said no humans were injured, but the animal seemed to be injured and stunned.
MDC said the mountain lion ran away from the scene and conservation agents have not yet found the animal.
Officials said they do not have information about the size, weight, age or gender of the animal, but they encourage people to stay away if they see it. The MDC also asks the public to report any sightings.
This is only the third confirmed mountain lion sighting in the St. Louis region since 2011, the department said. Just two weeks ago, MDC confirmed another sighting in northern Boone County, after a resident captured the animal on their trail camera.