COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park series is returning this summer to Cosmo Park, starting this Friday.

On the second Friday of every month, a family-friendly movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen.

The first movie that will be shown is "Luca" (PG), on Friday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m.  

Every movie is free, courtesy of Healthy Blue.

Food trucks Lefty’s Kettle Corn and Voodoo Sno will be on site during the viewing. Movie-goers should bring blankets or low lawn chairs for seating.

This summer's movie schedule includes the following:

  • Friday, June 10, 8:45 p.m. "Soul" (PG)
  • Friday, July 8, 8:45 p.m. "Encanto" (PG)
  • Friday, Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. "Jungle Cruise" (PG-13)
  • Friday, Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (PG-13)

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.