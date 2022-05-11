COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park series is returning this summer to Cosmo Park, starting this Friday.
On the second Friday of every month, a family-friendly movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen.
The first movie that will be shown is "Luca" (PG), on Friday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m.
Every movie is free, courtesy of Healthy Blue.
Food trucks Lefty’s Kettle Corn and Voodoo Sno will be on site during the viewing. Movie-goers should bring blankets or low lawn chairs for seating.
This summer's movie schedule includes the following:
- Friday, June 10, 8:45 p.m. "Soul" (PG)
- Friday, July 8, 8:45 p.m. "Encanto" (PG)
- Friday, Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. "Jungle Cruise" (PG-13)
- Friday, Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (PG-13)