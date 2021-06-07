Movies in the Park to return on June 11

COLUMBIA- The Movies in the Park series is returning to Cosmo Park this weekend. Columbia Parks and Recreation will show family-friendly movies each month on a giant inflatable screen.
The first movie of the summer will be "Trolls World Tour" on Friday, June 11 at 8:45 p.m. People in attendance are recommended to bring blankets or chairs for seating.
The movies will be shown for free in courtesy of Healthy Blue. VooDoo Sno will be at the location selling snow cones and popcorn and other light snacks will be available for purchase during the movies.
For more information people are encouraged to call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460 for more information or visit CoMo.gov.
2021 Movies
- Friday, July 9, 8:45 p.m. Spies in Disguise (PG)
- Friday, Aug. 13, 8:30 p.m. Onward (PG)
- Friday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. Night at the Museum (PG)
- Friday, Sept. 10, 7:45 p.m. Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)
Movies in the Park is located at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 West, near Nickell Shelter.
The movies are also sponsored by Machens Volkswagen, Boone Cooperative Trust, KPLA and the Columbia Missourian.