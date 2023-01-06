MEXICO— The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office have released new details regarding two fires that occurred on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.
The fires happened between 1:18 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. in the 1200 block of Breckenridge Drive and the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive.
Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire on West Breckenridge Drive. Three MPSD personnel also suffered minor weather-related injuries.
MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined both fires were "caused by a person or persons."
Nine out of 11 apartments on Breckenridge Street were destroyed, along with an office, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The investigation into what occurred is ongoing, MPSD said.