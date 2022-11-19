FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state.
The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) recently honored Gaines with a 2022 Missouri Transit Operator Champion award. Gaines was one of only 16 operators awarded across the state and the only one awarded in mid-Missouri.
In the announcement, MPTA wrote that Gaines, "shows his dedication to not only his job as a bus driver for SERVE but also as an outstanding member in the community. Mr. Gaines is a constant reminder of compassion for our most vulnerable members in our county."
Gaines says he's thankful for the honor, but it's not why he does the job.
"That's not why I do it," Gaines said. "I do it because I want to help people, and that's what you're supposed to do."
Sometimes, clients will need more help than just getting a ride, and Gaines tries to be there to help every step of the way.
"Sometimes you'll have two baskets of groceries, but they can't get it up themselves," Gaines said. "We're not required to do it, but they can't do it themselves, so you do it. If I can do it for you, then I'm going to do it for you."
Gaines keeps this values throughout the rest of his life, too, not just at work.
"Treat everybody good. Treat everybody nice. Treat everybody kind," Gaines said.
Maggie Oberlag, SERVE Inc.'s transportation lead, says she's excited to see the award go to someone like Gaines.
"Scott is so deserving of it," Oberlag said "He's just a great reflection of our community."
Oberlag says the community has shown their appreciation for his service for years.
"A lot of our clients request Scott, just because they love riding with him. He makes it so fun, so personable," Oberlag said.
Anyone can use SERVE Inc.'s public transportation. It costs $2 to go somewhere in Fulton, and $5 to go somewhere outside of city limits.