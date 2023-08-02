JEFFERSON CITY − More than 400 boats with nearly 800 people were supposed to pass through Jefferson City on Wednesday for the Missouri American Water MR340 River Race, but due to inclement weather, the race has been canceled due to safety concerns.
The river has large amounts of debris from heavy storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and another round of storms is expected Wednesday night.
It's the first time the race has been stopped after it had already started, according to a Missouri River Relief spokesperson.
One racer from Olathe, Kansas, said it was the right move.
"I mean this is safety first. Every boat out there is a safety boat. Everybody looks after each other," John Mathias said. "To put that many people in harms way. I think they made the right call. I'd be dumbfounded if anybody in the race was complaining."
As of 4:01 p.m., only seven boats passed through the Jefferson City checkpoint, completing about 66% of the race, according to the live boat tracker.
Missouri River Relief said it sent out safety boats to notify remaining boats in the water to pull to the nearest boat ramp.
Tuesday was the second day of the four-day annual race in which participants row across a span of 340 miles in kayaks, canoes and any other non-motorized boats.
All proceeds of the race go toward the Missouri River Relief and the Lewis and Clark Boat House Museum in St. Charles. Both organizations promote environmental stewardship and education.
"For Missouri River Relief, this is the largest fundraiser," Brent Haas, operations manager for Missouri American Water Company, said. "They are stewards of all Missouri rivers and waterlines."
Haas and about 200 other volunteers and staff from Missouri American Water, Missouri River Relief, River Miles and the Boat House help organize operations for the race.
Haas has a personal experience as he participated in the race before. He said he commends anyone who sticks with it, especially with the recent rain.
"This race is a challenge under normal conditions," Haas said. "So I can only imagine what the impacts of last night's storms would've had on the racers. Having cold wet hands, limited visibility, I'm sure it was an additional challenge."
Racers started at at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City at 7 a.m. Tuesday and was supposed to finish Friday night at the Boat House in St. Charles. Missouri River Relief said it plans on holding its finish line party and ceremony Friday night.