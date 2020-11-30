JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 traffic fatalities during this years' Thanksgiving holiday, beginning the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday Nov. 29.
Of the nine fatal crashes, three fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area and two fatalities occurred in both the Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, areas.
One fatality occurred in each of the Troop D, Springfield, MO, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, areas. The Springfield, MO Police Department worked the remaining fatality.
There were zero boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, zero drownings and zero boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.
During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday period, there were seven fatalities.