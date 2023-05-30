Ten people died in traffic crashes and collisions over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend period from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.
There were 314 traffic crashes as well as 102 injuries, 10 fatalities, 130 driving while intoxicated arrests and 14 drug arrests, according to MSHP's preliminary numbers.
Boating statistics included six crashes, three injuries and seven boating while intoxicated arrests over the Memorial Day weekend, MSHP reported.
Two traffic fatalities occurred in the Macon area, as well as two traffic fatalities in the Rolla area. One fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Lee’s Summit, Weldon Spring, Springfield, Poplar Bluff, Willow Springs, and St. Joseph.
In comparison to the 2022 counting period, the Highway Patrol investigated 301 traffic crashes, which included 129 injuries and nine of the 13 fatalities.
Marine operations troopers investigated nine boating crashes in 2022, which included one fatality and four injuries. Troopers made 131 driving while intoxicated arrests and seven boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.