CAMDEN COUNTY — A 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, Mo. was seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The unnamed juvenile was traveling westbound on Dry Ridge School Road before crossing the center of the roadway, hitting the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, according to the crash report.
Both vehicles came to rest partially off the roadway near Chapel Bluff Road.
The 16-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, according to the crash report.
The report did not provide information about the boy's condition.
Both vehicles were totaled, and neither of the drivers were wearing a seatbelt.