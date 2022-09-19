CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its report regarding a Sept. 7 crash in Camden County.
KOMU 8 previously reported the crash on U.S. Highway 54 killed Tiffany Dust, of Urbana, and left three others seriously injured, including a 4-year-old girl.
The patrol's updated crash report shows the 4-year-old girl has died as a result of her injuries. The girl was originally taken to University Hospital in serious condition.
The updated report also says Dust slowed to make a left turn while traveling northbound on Highway 54. A Toyota Hundra, driven by Chad Lange, crossed the center of the roadway and struck the side of Dust's vehicle. Lange's vehicle pushed Dust's off the left side of the road, causing it to turn several times, the report said.
The patrol previously reported Dust failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making the left turn.
Phillip Dust, 33, was a passenger in Tiffany Dust's vehicle and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries. Tiffany, Phillip and the juvenile were wearing seatbelts, the report said.
A friend of Dust previously told KOMU 8 that Dust was pregnant, due in December, and that the baby did not survive.
Lange was also seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
No charges have been filed in this case at the time of publishing.