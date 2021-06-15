LAKE OF THE OZARKS − Multiple people were injured in a boat explosion at Sunrise Beach, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Troop F Cpl. Kyle Green says the explosion occurred around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 10.5 mile marker at the Malachai Point Cove.

MSHP: 5 seriously injured in boat explosion at Sunrise Beach

Six people were aboard the boat and all are accounted for, according to a MSHP boat incident report.

  • A 2-year-old from Gretna, Nebraska faces minor injuries. They were taken to Lake Regional by personal transportation. 
  • A 12-year-old from Gretna, Nebraska faces serious injuries. They were taken to Lake Regional by ambulance. 
  • A 16-year-old from Elkhorn, Nebraska faces serious injuries. They were life flighted to University Hospital. 
  • Brad Vanwinkle, 39, of Gretna, Nebraska, faces serious injuries. He was life flighted to University Hospital. 
  • Kari Hohenstein, 46, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, faces serious injuries. She was transported to Lake Regional by ambulance. 
  • Driver James Hohenstein, 47, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, faces serious injuries. He was transported to Lake Regional by ambulance. 

The explosion occurred because the vessel suffered a mechanical problem causing a fuel related fire, according to Troop F.