COLUMBIA - Seven people died from traffic and boating crashes during the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Six of the fatalities were traffic-related. Three occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area; two occurred in the Troop C Weldon Spring area; and one occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Overall, troopers worked 285 traffic crashes, and 107 of those involved injuries.
Troopers said they arrested 141 people for driving while intoxicated, and made 82 drug-related arrests.
The seventh fatality, a drowning, occurred in Sullivan.
Troopers said they worked 11 boating crashes across the state, including three at the Lake of the Ozarks. Thirteen people were arrested for boating while intoxicated and 18 boaters were arrested on drug charges.
The counting period for the holiday weekend runs between 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.
The 2022 fatalities match the previous year's fatalities, for the 2021 counting period, where seven people died. Similar to this year, there were six traffic related fatalities and one drowning.