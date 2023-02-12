COLUMBIA - Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, people will be gathering to watch the game with friends and family. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and the American Automobile Association (AAA) are both encouraging people to make safe choices if they drink tonight.
According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, impaired driving accounts for 21% of the traffic fatalities in Missouri. Between 2017 and 2021, there have been 1,025 fatalities involving a substance-impaired driver in Missouri.
Nick Chabarria, a AAA public affairs specialist, is encouraging people to designate a sober ride.
"We want to remind folks that, you know, to make sure you have a sober ride, coming home, from wherever you may be going, whether it's the bar, or a house party," Chabarria said. "...It's great to have a good time, but, you know, certainly make sure you're staying safe on the roads when you do so."
Chabarria said that with the legalization of marijuana, he wants to remind people that it is not safe to get behind the wheel when high.
"Anytime that you're feeling different, you're going to be driving different," Chabarria said. "So a great reminder is, you know, as Missouri moves into recreational marijuana, it's not safe to use marijuana [and] get behind the wheel."
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has taken to social media to encourage people to drive sober.
If you see someone trying to pass car keys to an impaired driver, go for the interception. 🏈 Please don’t drive impaired - if you feel different, you drive different. #DriveSober #DesignateB4Celebrate #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lO4OuPvdP7— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 12, 2023
MSHP Troop F shared a promotion between the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety to help people find affordable and safe ways home.
Our friends at @MoDOT and @saveMOlives(Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety) have an awesome program for you to get home WITH A SOBER DRIVER and SAVE $$$ at the same time.Please share this opportunity with your friends and family so we can all make it home safely.#ShowMeZero pic.twitter.com/KU7sO99x16— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 7, 2023