VIENNA— The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it is partnering with Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association to participate in the "Handle with Care" program.
The program allows law enforcement to notify schools of contact made at a student's residence.
Sheriff Chris Heitman posted the announcement to Facebook Wednesday.
The department says it will not violate the privacy of the family by disclosing why it was there, but the notification could explain absences, disruptive behavior, out of character behavior, unfinished homework, or a tired and unfocused student.
According to the post, the only data reported to this system is the students name, date of birth, grade level, and school they attend. The school is then notified by MSHP MIAC with an email for that student with a note "Handle with Care".
The model hopes to implement individual, class and whole school trauma-sensitive curricula so that traumatized children are “Handled With Care”.
According to Handle with Care: Missouri's website, a recent national survey of the incidence and prevalence of children’s exposure to violence and trauma revealed that 60% of American children have been exposed to violence, crime or abuse.