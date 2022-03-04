MACON- After more than 29 years of service, one of its officers will be leaving the force and go into retirement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday.
Sergeant Christopher L. Cerroni will retire on April 1.
Cerroni was appointed to the Patrol on Jan. 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class.
After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties.
Cerroni was assigned to numerous notable assignments including backup pilot for Troop B, several Missouri State Fairs and Missouri inaugurations. He also worked the Ferguson detail, Hells Angels detail and the detail handling the visit by Pope John Paul II.
Sergeant Cerroni is a native of Crestwood, and graduated from Vianney High School in Kirkwood.
Cerroni holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Sergeant Cerroni and his wife Kristie Thompson have two children.