COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded to a Cooper County residence Thursday to dispose of dangerous devices.

According to a tweet from MSHP Troop F, the bomb squad responded to the residence at the request of Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class. No arrests were made, according to Sheriff Class. 

The bomb squad was able to recover the following:

  • 1 modified M-67 grenade
  • 2 artillery simulators
  • 5 blasting caps
  • 24 training fuses
  • 1 smoke grenade

All items were rendered safe by bomb squad members.

Sheriff Class in a Facebook post said to not touch or move items that are believed to be explosive.

