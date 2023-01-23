CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94.
Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The vehicle struck a culvert and two telephone poles, the report said.
The 9:32 a.m. crash knocked down the power lines, leading to closure of the roadway, according to a tweet from MSHP Troop F. The roadway was back open by 11:50 a.m., according to Troop F's Twitter feed.
Baker was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Troop F tweeted after the incident and said in crashes involving power lines, occupants should stay inside their vehicles and call 911. The ground around downed power lines may be energized, and downed utility lines should be treated as electrical lines until first responders can correctly identify them, Troop F said.
