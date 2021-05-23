Boone County - An investigation is underway after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene in Boone County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, the driver was heading east on I-70 early Sunday morning before striking the pedestrian at the 121 marker.
The victim, 27-year-old Zachary Isbel, was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is Troop F’s fifth fatality in May and the 22nd fatality of 2021.
State troopers said they need your help. Right now, they do not know the make or model of the vehicle involved available.
If you have any information related to the crash, you can call Troop F at 573-751-1000.