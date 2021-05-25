COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol said they have found the car and the driver involved in a fatal hit and run on I-70.
A vehicle hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning near Exit 121 and drove off. The Boone County medical examiner pronounced 27-year old Zachary Isbell dead on scene.
MSHP Corporal Kyle Green said they won't release information involving the vehicle or the driver until the prosecutor files charges.
According to MSHP, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. and a passing driver discovered Isbell around 6:30 a.m.
Corporal Green said tips led them to find the driver on Monday.
"We were given a tip of an area to look and we went to that area, found that vehicle and made contact with the owner," Corporal Green said. "And he admitted to driving during the crash."
MSHP is waiting to hear back about Isbell's toxicology report and is not aware of any intoxication or drug use involved with the incident.
"If the driver was intoxicated at the time for us to find it significant time later would be extremely hard to prove," Corporal Green said.
Melissa Dinwiddie, a friend of Isbell, said he walked everywhere.
"He would walk to work at 5 a.m. to Walmart," Dinwiddie said. "He would walk the curbs on Paris road, he'd walk to Steak and Shake, he would walk downtown. He was on foot everywhere."
Dinwiddie described Isbell as loving and generous.
"He would kick himself out of his room to put somebody else in there that needed a place to stay," Dinwiddie said. "He did it for me and my kids."
A fundraiser has been set up for Isbell's mother to cover funeral costs. 54 people have donated $3,126 out of the $10,000 goal.
"I know he wants justice," Dinwiddie said. "He was taken way too soon."