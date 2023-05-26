Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) shared reminders on social media about driving and boating safety for travelers this Memorial Day weekend.
Increased traffic is expected on roads and waterways this holiday weekend, MSHP said. To prevent dangerous accidents, drivers should take extra care to obey traffic laws, minimize distractions like phone-usage while driving, wear a seat belt, and never drive while impaired.
According to MSHP, 1,043 traffic crashes occurred statewide during Memorial Day weekend in 2022, which left 13 dead and 507 injured. In the same weekend, there were nine boating crashes, which left one dead and four injured. MSHP also made 131 arrests for driving while intoxicated, and seven arrests for boating while intoxicated.
MSHP also released tips for boat operators. Boaters should listen for approaching vehicles while navigating river bends to avoid collisions, as river bends can create blind spots. Power-driven vessels should always yield to vessels that are more restricted in movement, including boats that are paddle-powered, canoes, commercial fishing boats and anchored vessels. Lastly, life vests should always be used on waterways, MSHP said.
From 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, to the end of the day Monday, MSHP said all available troopers will be on roadways to assist drivers and enforce traffic laws.
Updated road condition reports can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's website at www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov or by calling 1-888-275-6636.