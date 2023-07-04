OSAGE BEACH — With Fourth of July celebrations in full swing, you didn't have to look too hard to find boats full of families and friends on the water celebrating at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park on Tuesday.
Visitors like Mike Nichols enjoy using holidays to spend time with family.
"The swimming, fishing has been fun, the camp, the food has been terrific," Nichols said. "We're grilling every meal. Just spending time together and watching the kids has been the best part about today."
Nichols said days like this are perfect chances to teach how to have fun, but to also how to stay safe and smart.
"Safety with swimming, making sure we stay within (where) the boys can touch," Nichols said. "They know the basics of swimming, but we want to keep them close to shore. We keep an eye on everybody. Also, with the fishing making sure they are always aware of where their hook is and where their brothers are, so when they're casting they're keeping themselves safe."
Actively being conscious and keeping safety in mind is what Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Brian Geier said he wants to see.
This time of year is full of high traffic, which means more accidents.
The weekend before the Fourth of July, MSHP reported two boat crashes and a drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks.
Geier highly encourages people to make safe practices to ensure everyone keeps having fun.
"Pay attention — keep an eye on where you are and where people are going," Geier said. "If everybody pays attention and watches the water, the likelihood of a boat crash (will) go down significantly."
Geir said every trooper assigned to the Lake of the Ozarks is working extended shifts on the Fourth and into the weekend to ensure everything runs smoothly and to be ready if anyone needs help.
Nichols said he wants to continue to have a good time, but that means everyone also has to do their part to make sure everyone stays safe while doing it.
"I'd say to everyone, just be careful with the boats," Nichols said. "Know your limits. Be careful and aware where everyone else is."