Authorities in suburban Kansas City say a sheriff's deputy has fatally shot a woman after being called to a home to check on the welfare of a resident there. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the shooting happened after deputies were called to a Garden City home around 3:40 p.m. Monday for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they reported encountering a woman on the front porch of the home holding a gun. Officials say the woman ignored commands to drop the gun and pointed it at deputies, leading one deputy to shoot her. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died. Officials have not released the woman's name or the name of the deputy.