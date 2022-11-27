LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Two men drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from India, were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to MSHP's report, Kelligari dove into the water to help Kunta when we did not resurface. Kunta was recovered by officials around 4 p.m. Saturday. Kelligari was recovered by MSHP's dive team Sunday morning, around 9 a.m.
Troopers responded to the 0.5-mile marker of the lake after a report of missing people last seen in the water around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
