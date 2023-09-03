MID-MISSOURI — As crowds of people travel down to the Lake of the Ozarks for a celebratory weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is upping its safety protocols in preparation.
During the Labor Day holiday last year in 2022, eight people died and 398 were injured, and 1,041 traffic crashes occurred in Missouri, according to a tweet from the MSHP.
In Missouri, 8 people died and 398 were injured in 1,041 traffic crashes over the 2022 Labor Day holiday.— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) September 1, 2023
Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer - but safety never ends.
Corporal Kyle Green, whose served in MSHP for 22 years, said the peak days for travel on Labor Day weekend include Friday afternoon and Monday. He said the patrol assigns additional troopers for these days.
"Because we know so many people are coming, we'll put officers on those specific highways, because those are the main channels that people use to get down there," Green said.
Green said the same mentality goes for on the water. He said the main channel at the Ozarks is the biggest area of concern because it is equivalent to a highway or interstate in that it is used to navigate to different parts of the lake.
11 years ago, the water patrol merged into MSHP, handing the responsibility of patrolling the lakes and rivers in mid-Missouri to Troop F. The troop oversees 13 counties in the central part of the state.
Just this past weekend, the Lake of the Ozarks area experienced multiple boat-related incidents and two deaths.
Green said because of these recent incidents, it's important to have the troop's presence to reduce accidents and educate the public.
"People often forget that on the road, you have obviously lanes and things like that, and on the water, everybody's going every which direction at various speeds and different size boats. So, you really have to keep your head on the swivel," he said.
Green said the troop is especially on the look out for impaired drivers and boaters.
Alcohol affects your judgement, reaction time, vision, coordination, & comprehension. The movement of the boat, vibration & noise from the boat’s motor, sun, & wind are all boating stressors & enhance the effect of alcohol on your body. Always have a sober captain. pic.twitter.com/Ww1f5TIpXa— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) September 2, 2023
"People who are speeding, falling too close...forget to turn on their headlights at night, you know, and that type of driving can lead to a really bad crash."
Green's advice for having a great weekend while staying safe is all about thinking ahead.
"Making sure that you've got a person operating the boat vessel who's not impaired, making sure that everybody has a life jacket, make sure that people are making good choices out there, you know, if they put their boat in a neutral position, turn off the engine before you have anybody get out," Green said.
Green said it's also important to leave yourself with plenty of time to get to destinations to avoid aggressive driving. He also reminds drivers to stay off the phone, which is now illegal in Missouri as of Monday.