COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene of a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle in Cooper County shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

According to a tweet from Troop F, the crash was located at the 111 mile marker exit ramp on Interstate 70.

MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green said a stolen Ford F-150 was involved with a pursuit with the Boonville Police Department. The man wrecked the truck after the pursuit stopped and was armed with a gun.

Cpl. Green says the driver refused to step out of the vehicle, and the Cooper County Sheriff worked to get the "intoxicated" man out safely. 

