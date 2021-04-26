COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene of a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle in Cooper County shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.
According to a tweet from Troop F, the crash was located at the 111 mile marker exit ramp on Interstate 70.
State Troopers are on scene of a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound I-70 at the 111 mile marker exit ramp. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ivwYu7pJFZ— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 26, 2021
MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green said a stolen Ford F-150 was involved with a pursuit with the Boonville Police Department. The man wrecked the truck after the pursuit stopped and was armed with a gun.
Cpl. Green says the driver refused to step out of the vehicle, and the Cooper County Sheriff worked to get the "intoxicated" man out safely.
The word of the day in Cooper County this morning was TEAMWORK. The MSHP, Cooper County Sheriffs Department, and Boonville Police Department worked together to bring this situation involving an armed intoxicated suspect in a stolen vehicle to a peaceful end. pic.twitter.com/Py3rWu0uVB— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 26, 2021