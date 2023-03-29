COOPER COUNTY - Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated an Interstate 70 crash involving two tractor-trailers Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-70 near the 96.4 mile marker in Cooper County. Injuries have been reported, but MSHP did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries.
The eastbound passing lane was expected to stay closed until 9:30 a.mm, according to MSHP. The westbound passing lane reopened around 9 a.m.
The westbound passing lane in now open. The eastbound passing lane will remain blocked for approximately 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SG4cscMOWY— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 29, 2023
Officials asked drivers to use caution in the area.