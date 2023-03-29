COOPER COUNTY - Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated an Interstate 70 crash involving two tractor-trailers Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-70 near the 96 mile marker in Cooper County.
According to a MSHP crash report, a tractor-trailer traveling west exited the left side of the road and struck the median cables, then returned to the road, exited the right side and hit the guardrail. It then went off the left side of the road again, continued through the median cables and struck a second tractor-trailer that was traveling east.
The drivers, who were both wearing seatbelts, were taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.
The eastbound passing lane was closed until 9:30 a.mm, according to MSHP. The westbound passing lane reopened around 9 a.m.
The westbound passing lane in now open. The eastbound passing lane will remain blocked for approximately 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SG4cscMOWY— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 29, 2023