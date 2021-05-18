BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred north of Columbia Monday night.
According to a crash report, a Dodge Journey was traveling northwest on Route VV around 10:53 p.m. Another vehicle, traveling south on Farrar Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Dodge at an angle.
The Dodge slid off the right side of the road and came to a stop. It had extensive damage, according to the report. The other vehicle then fled the scene.
Three people in the Dodge, ranging from 32 to 65 years old, had minor injuries and all three were transported to University Hospital by EMS. All three were wearing seatbelts.