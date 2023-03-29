COOPER COUNTY - Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating an Interstate 70 crash involving two tractor-trailers.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-70 near the 96.4 mile marker in Cooper County. Injuries have been reported, according to MSHP.
The eastbound passing lane is expected to stay closed until 9:30 a.m, according to MSHP. The westbound passing lane reopened around 9 a.m.
The westbound passing lane in now open. The eastbound passing lane will remain blocked for approximately 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SG4cscMOWY— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 29, 2023
Officials ask drivers to use caution in the area.
