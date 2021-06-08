JEFFERSON CITY - MSHP is investigating after a deadly police-involved shooting in mid-Missouri. Monday's shooting marks the latest of at least three deadly police shootings in Columbia and Jefferson City in 2021.

On June 7 in Jefferson City, May 26 in Columbia, and Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, three suspects were shot and killed by police.

MSHP identifies man shot by police officers in Jefferson City A tweet from MSHP Troop F says there are multiple officers near Capital Mall, on West Truman Boulevard.

The Cole County Prosecutor's office said they are currently working with MSHP on the investigation.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney, Locke Thompson, said it is Jefferson City Police Department's policy to hand over officer-involved investigations to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Thompson said, in his previous experience, it takes a few days for preliminary work, so he doesn't expect to see results from the investigation for a few weeks.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, JCPD officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:45 p.m. near the Capital Mall. When officers came to the passenger side, the driver, Clay Willingham, 32, of Moberly, produced a rifle.

Officers told the Willingham to drop the weapon. When the he didn't comply, officers "fired their weapons, fearing for their safety, and struck the driver," according to the news release.

Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Truman Boulevard, near Capital Mall.

On May 26, officers from the Columbia Police Department shot and killed James Sears, III, 38 after CPD said he drew a firearm on officers.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Petro-Mart at the corner of Ash street and Stadium Boulevard.

On Jan. 3, JCPD shot James Reising at 3535 Missouri Boulevard.

According to a news release from MSHP, officers responded to a "disturbance involving a man with a large knife." Officers told Reising to drop the knife, and when he did not comply, officers fired their at the suspect.

The Cole County Prosecutor announced there would be no charges filed against JCPD for the incident. Thompson said the officers involved in the Jan. 3 shooting acted in self defense and in defense of others.

Cpl. Kyle Green said when MSHP takes over an investigation for an officer-involved shooting, troopers treat it just like any investigation.

Green said they focus on the evidence, review camera footage, and talk with witnesses. He said whether it is an officer-involved shooting, or a theft, it's always about the evidence.

Green said the information is turned over to the prosecutor's office, and typically the office won't release any information.

Green said the prosecutor's office is in charge of deciding whether or not body camera footage is released.

However, he said it takes time to get the footage to the office. He said toxicology reports could take several weeks, and all information needs to be given to the prosecutor's office at the same time.