CAMDENTON - The Camdenton Police Department has requested the Division of Drug and Crime Control with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate an officer-involved shooting, the department said on Twitter Sunday night.
The Camdenton Police Department has requested @MSHPTrooperDDCC to investigate an officer involved shooting tonight near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street. One person was transported to an area hospital. The officer was not injured.No other information will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/Cm2USclMoM— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 10, 2023
According to the department's post, the shooting happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street.
One person is in the hospital, the department said. The officer in the incident was not hurt.
Authorities have not released other information since Sunday night.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information is available.