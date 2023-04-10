CAMDENTON - The Camdenton Police Department has requested the Division of Drug and Crime Control with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate an officer-involved shooting, the department said on Twitter Sunday night.

According to the department's post, the shooting happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street. 

One person is in the hospital, the department said. The officer in the incident was not hurt.

Authorities have not released other information since Sunday night. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information is available. 

Reporter, Producer and Anchor

Avery is a sophomore studying Broadcast and Political Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. You can find him on Twitter at @KOMUAvery or send him an email at asgmh3@umsystem.edu.