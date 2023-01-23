MORGAN COUNTY - One person was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Morgan County.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 52, near Jefferson Street.
Brandlee Stilfield, 38, struck the rear of James Lutz's vehicle while he was stopped to make a turn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Lutz, 76, traveled off the right side of the road, while Stilfield's vehicle came to rest in the road.
Three juveniles were in Stilfield's vehicle, and one had serious injuries as a result of the crash. All three juveniles were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital, along with Stilfield.
Lutz was transported by private vehicle to St. Mary's Hospital.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts, the report said.