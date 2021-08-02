CAMDEN COUNTY − A Kansas man who had been reported missing, was found dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A drowning incident report says Elwood, Kansas resident Cornelious Anderson, 20, was last seen by security entering the water at Shady Gators on Saturday. Anderson did not resurface.
According to KY3, he had been reported missing.
Anderson was recovered near the 7.5 mile marker of the main channel, the report says. He was pronounced deceased by the Camden County Medical Examiner.