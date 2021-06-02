MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle Tuesday night for a lane violation, which ended in the confiscation of cash and drugs.

MSHP Troop F officers pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 172 mile marker. 

A probable cause search revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana. Officers also found a loaded handgun and $23,520 in cash. 

The driver, who was from Omaha, Nebraska, is currently on a 24-hour hold in the Montgomery County Jail.