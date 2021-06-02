MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle Tuesday night for a lane violation, which ended in the confiscation of cash and drugs.
MSHP Troop F officers pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 172 mile marker.
A probable cause search revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana. Officers also found a loaded handgun and $23,520 in cash.
State Troopers stopped a vehicle yesterday for a lane violation on eastbound I-70 at the 172 mile marker in Montgomery County. A probable cause search revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana. Officers also found a loaded handgun and $23,520 in cash. pic.twitter.com/sO8z1tExJ7— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 2, 2021
The driver, who was from Omaha, Nebraska, is currently on a 24-hour hold in the Montgomery County Jail.