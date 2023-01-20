COLE COUNTY - A Blue Springs man was seriously injured after a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 54.
Gregory Trout, 68, was driving east on the highway, near Gray Road, around 2:05 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Trout fell asleep while driving, the report said. His truck then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox and several trees.
Trout was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for his injuries. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.