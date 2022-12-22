LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks. 

Around 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to Surdyke Port 20 Marina and Boat Rental, located on Spurce Lane in Osage Beach, after a man fell into the water.

The man was recovered and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not immediately available. KOMU 8 will update this story when an incident report is released.

