LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Around 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to Surdyke Port 20 Marina and Boat Rental, located on Spurce Lane in Osage Beach, after a man fell into the water.
The man was recovered and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
At 1440 hours, Troop F was advised of a male who fell into the water near Surdyke Port 20 at Lake of the Ozarks. The man was recovered and transported to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.More information will be released when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/xXU4Y8clKW— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 22, 2022
Additional details were not immediately available. KOMU 8 will update this story when an incident report is released.