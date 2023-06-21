MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A man was injured after he fell asleep while driving his motorcycle on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 68-year-old man from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, fell asleep while driving east on I-70 near the 182.8 mile marker, according to MSHP's crash report.
His motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck the median cables, the report said.
The man was taken to St. Joseph West Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The motorcycle, a 2020 KTM 1290, had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.
MSHP said on Twitter that the crashed caused some traffic as law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene.