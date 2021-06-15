MSHP: 5 seriously injured in boat explosion at Sunrise Beach

LAKE OF THE OZARKS − Multiple people were injured in a boat explosion at Sunrise Beach, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troop F Cpl. Kyle Green says the explosion occurred around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 10.5 mile marker at the Malachai Point Cove.
Six people were aboard the boat and all are accounted for.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol boat incident report, three minors and three adults were on board. A 2-year-old has minor injuries, while a 12 and 16-year-old and the three adults have serious injuries. Two were life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia. The other occupants were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.
All six occupants are from Nebraska.
The explosion occurred because the vessel suffered a mechanical problem causing a fuel related fire, according to Troop F.