The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free boat inspections Saturday to kick off National Safe Boating Week, which runs May 20 through May 26.
National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled prior to the Memorial Day weekend, which many consider the start of boating season.
The patrol's marine operations troopers will inspect the required equipment to make sure boaters are in compliance with state law.
Times and locations of mid-Missouri inspections on Saturday can be found below.
- 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach No. 2 in Osage Beach
- 9 to 11 a.m. at the Noren River Access on the Missouri River in Jefferson City
- 8 to 11 a.m. at the Harry S. Truman Project office at Truman Lake in Warsaw
- 10 a.m. to noon at the Hazelgreen Conservation Access at Gasconade River in Richland
MSHP offered additional safe boating tips:
- Be a defensive boat operator and create distance from other boats gives you more reaction time.
- Adjust your speed for the conditions. If visibility is poor, or the water is rough, slow down.
- Turn off the boat while passengers are entering/exiting the water.
- If you will be out on the water after dark, check your navigation lights before you leave the dock or ramp.
- Each boat operator is responsible for doing whatever they can to avoid a crash. Don’t expect other boats to move out of your way.
- Be courteous with your wake.
Other inspection locations around the state can be found here.