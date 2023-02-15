COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it has opened an investigation into Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson.
Capt. John Hotz, director of the Highway Patrol's Public Information and Education Division, said the Division of Drug and Crime Control opened the investigation at the request of Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford.
KOMU 8 News has reached out to Luntsford's office for information.
Hotz couldn't comment on whether the investigation is limited to Wilson or if it includes other parts of the sheriff's office.