COLUMBIA – AAA expects more than 47.7 million people to travel over the Fourth of July weekend, from July 1 to July 5. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is prepared to handle any incidents that come from more travelers on the road.
“We have our troopers stationed out along all the major highways and interstates to try to reduce fatal crashes," MSHP Troop F Corporal Kyle Green said.
Cpl. Green has noticed more people in the highways already.
“So far today, it hasn’t been anything significant crash-wise, but that obviously can change very quickly, especially on the interstate,” Cpl. Green said. “You get one crash, and then obviously you get the back-up crashes.”
That’s why it’s important to slow down on the road.
"This weekend is going to be very busy, and you’re not going to make up the time that you think you are speeding," Cpl. Green said.
Cpl. Green also wants people to wear their seatbelts on the road. He wants people to have a fun weekend and to get to their destination safely.
AAA said the best time to travel on Saturday is after 2 p.m., Sunday is expected to have open roads all day, and after 1 p.m. is best for Monday.